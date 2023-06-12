Deadline for Ortonville’s 175th Time Capsule June 15

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — The deadline to leave your mark on Ortonville’s history is fast approaching.

In honor of Ortonville’s 175th anniversary, life-long resident and artist Steve ‘Koz’ Koslowski is organizing a time capsule to be placed on the ground of the Old Mill Museum. The proceeds from the time capsule will be split 50/50 between the Old Mill Historical Society and the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

“I wanted to help the Old Mill and the BGYA,” said Koslowski. “Two of my favorite organizations in the village.”

The time capsule will be above-ground, made of granite, and will have sponsor names on all sides. It will be 48 inches tall, and will be opened in 2073. The capsule is similar to the one Koslowski helped organize in Key West. The deadline is June 15, but Koslowski will be at the Farmer’s Market on June 17 in downtown Ortonville selling the open spaces.

“I’m glad to come pick up sponsorships too, just give me a call,” said Koslowsi.

For more information on the time capsule and sponsorships, call Koslowski at 248-229-9870.