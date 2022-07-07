Deadline for school board,village council November ballot July 26

By David Fleet

Editor

Several openings on the Ortonville and Goodrich Village council along with the Brandon and Goodrich school boards are open this November.

The filing deadline for the seats is July 26.

Candidates seeking to serve on the Ortonville Village Council may stop by the Brandon Township Clerk’s office, 395 Mill St. Ortonville to pick up a nominating petition. The elected terms available include, one president (two-year term), three trustees (four-year term), and one trustee (partial term). Petitions are due at 4 p.m., questions (248) 627-2851.

In the Village of Goodrich three seats are up for election this year.

The two candidates that receive the most votes will be elected to four year terms. The third candidate will be elected to a two-year term. Contact the Atlas Township Clerk’s office, 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc.

On the Goodrich School Board, two seats will be up for election this November. The seat currently held by Trustee Matthew Bohlen who was appointed by the board in January 2022 to replace Trustee David Cramer. In addition, Chip Schultz, who has served several terms on the board said he will not seek reelection. Contact the Genesee County Clerk’s Office for details.

On the Brandon School Board, three seats will be up for election this November. Contact the Oakland County Clerks Office for details.