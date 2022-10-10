By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — Deals N Steals have arrived.

A pre WWII German harmonica; A 1904 edition of poems by Edger Allan Poe and a portable paint sprayer.

Just a few of the hundreds of items available at Deals and Steals, 360 N. Ortonville Road. The new business, located in the Bueche’s Plaza, purchases the contents of abandoned storage units, sorts the contents and brings the items back to the store.

“We have some great items and the price is fair,” said Tim Weston, who along with his wife Kristy own the business. “We don’t charge an arm and a leg. We have very reasonable prices. Items, especially now with inflation on the way up, are many times way over priced in stores. Whether it’s clothes, furniture or items for the home we have a lot to choose from.”

With hundreds of storage units statewide, there are new items all the time, said Weston.

“We seek quality items,” he said. “Since opening in August, our customers are enjoying just browsing and often discover items of interest. We don’t bid on units that are way overpriced, it’s important to keep the prices low.”

Call (248) 805-7457 Now accepting donations and items on consignment.