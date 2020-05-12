Diana Barbara Devlin

DEVLIN, DIANA BARBARA of Ortonville, Michigan; died May 8, 2020.

She was 63.

Diana was born in Pontiac, Michigan on April 10, 1957 to the late Clarence Floyd and Mary Jane (nee: Fry) Dixson. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Devlin; eight children, Stacey (Ralph) Ford, Danielle (Justin) Canoy, Tammy Williams, Kelly Barton, Andy Barton, Kristy Luarca, Zane Gray and Matt Vincil; her mother, Mary Jane Dixson; three brothers, Dave Dixson, Jim Dixson and John Dixson; two sisters, Pamela Purget and Kathy Dixson; one granddaughter, Liliana Barton. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Dixson. Diana worked as a metal scrapper and was a volunteer firefighter for the Groveland Fire Department. A Celebration of Diana’s Life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 (time pending) at the Oakland County Sportsman’s Club 4770 Waterford Rd, Clarkston. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To leave a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com