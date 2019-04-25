District selects architecture services

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to retain Integrated Design Solutions for architecture/engineering services to conduct a facilities assessment to support the district for a sinking fund and or bond exploration.

On April 8 the school board convened for special meeting to consider architectural services and three companies:

Holland based, GMB Architecture & Engineering; Troy based, Integrated Design Solutions and Bloomfield Hills based, TMP Architecture, Inc. attended the meeting each providing a 45 minute presentation for the board of trustees.

The same group of architecture/engineering services were invited back for a second interview with Mark McCallum, school district maintenance and Criag Hart, school district operations director.

“I believe the (IDS) they are the best firm for the district and they presented the team work they any other candidate,” said Hart.

On Oct. 15, district building and site committee had consulted with the school district attorney to discuss the district’s facility needs. In November the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to move forward with the exploration of a district bond and/or sinking fund for possible vote in November 2019.

IDS will work with Pontiac based Auch Construction, selected by the board on Feb. 4 for the project management.