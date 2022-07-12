Ellen Hotchkiss

Ellen Darlene Hotchkiss, age 82 of Ortonville, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in her Ortonville residence. Ellen was born, April 7, 1940 in Hulbert, Michigan, to Floyd and Edith (nee Skeans) Robinson. Mrs. Hotchkiss was a homemaker raising a large family. Family members say that her favorite times were being around her children and grandchildren, whom she showered with unconditional love and affection, and that her biggest goal was to bring up her children to love her Heavenly Father and to give their hearts to the Lord Jesus Christ. She was known as a soft-spoken woman who was always kind to everyone she met. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, traveling, and serving her Lord. She was treasurer of her church during the ’60’s, now known as Cornerstone Baptist Church on Seymour Lake Road, in Ortonville. She was a founding member of Harvest Time Tabernacle Church, in Grand Blanc and has been a faithful member since 1972. She was the President of the Pentecostal Ladies Auxiliary from 1972-1984. She has helped her husband start three of his businesses, while also raising the children. Her husband and children love and remember her as a wife/mother who only gave of herself and asked for nothing in return. Mrs. Hotchkiss is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Lyle; her children Richard Joseph (Kalleen) Hotchkiss, Julie Darlene (Deano) Mooney, Susan Beth (Clair) Luttrell, Mark Andrew (Laura) Hotchkiss, and Christopher Alan (Debra) Hotchkiss; 21 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren; and a brother Joe (the late Carol) Robinson. She was preceded in death by a son the late Gregory Lyle (SuEllen) Hotchkiss and siblings, Jesse (Janice) Robinson, Wanda Faye Miller, and Glenda (Roger) Jenks. Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Harvest Time Tabernacle, G-7370 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc. Visitation for Mrs. Hotchkiss will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. also at Harvest Time Tabernacle. Additional visitation will take place Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Committal services and burial will take place in Seymour Lake Cemetery (corner of Sashabaw and Seymour Lake Roads.), Brandon Twp. Memorials may be directed to Harvest Time Tabernacle. Arrangements has been entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.villagefh.com