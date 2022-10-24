F.A.N.G. OK’d for second year

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. —On Oct. 11 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to renew support of the Flint Area Narcotics Group or F.A.N.G.

“If you’re going to attack a problem go to the source,” said Det. First Lt. Eric Wilber, commander of the Flint Area Narcotics Group or F.A.N.G. “Many times the City of Flint is the problem base, but often customers are not from Flint they are coming from the outside communities.”

The township first joined F.A.N.G. in 2021, and paid the membership dues from the police budget. The amount is based on State Equalization Value and population in the 2011 Census of the township. Established and operating in Genesee County since 1985, F.A.N.G.. detects and investigates drug-related crimes, and provides specialized services from membership agencies. FANG is supported by 22 membership entities that also contribute and participate within the group.

“Right now the drug of choice is crystal meth,” said Wilber. “We rarely are finding heroin anymore. The crystal meth is coming from our southern borders.”

According to Wilber, so far in 2022, 1,373.6 grams or 3.03 pounds of Fentanyl and 11,748.6 grams or 25.91 pounds of crystal meth have been confiscated by F.A.N.G.

The group provides resources and equipment to assist with investigating all high-profile criminal activity. The township along a collocated multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration (D.E.A.), the Internal Revenue Service (I.R.S.), the Michigan State Police, the Metro Police Authority, the Flint Township Police Department, the City of Flint Police Department, the Mount Morris Township Police Department, The Davison Township Police Department, the City of Burton Police Department, and the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. FANG is supported by 22 membership entities that also contribute and participate within the group.