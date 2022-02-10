Flint Metro League champs, Sirignano Coach of the Year

By David Fleet

Editor

In late January the Goodrich Martians Varsity Wrestling team won the Flint Metro League defeating Lake Fenton in a dual meet with Holly and Kearsley. In addition, for the second consecutive year Martian Head Coach Ken Sirignano was named Flint Metro League Coach of the Year

Sirignano, 46, is a 1994 Goodrich High School graduate and standout wrestler. He earned a teaching degree from Saginaw Valley State University and a Master’s Degree from Eastern Michigan University in Special Education. In 1998, Sirignano returned to Goodrich to coach the Goodrich Wrestling Club and assist then Varsity Coach Matthew Turnbow. In 2011 Sirignano stepped in as head coach while Turnbow assisted until 2019 when he retired.

“Over the past 24 years of coaching here at Goodrich there are so many individuals, teams and parents that have contributed to our success,” said Sirignano. “But, if I had one moment that stands out it was the back to back state championships in 2008 and 2009. It was a crowning moment.”

“For all these years, we’ve been told we are not good enough,” he said. “Then you get that chip on your shoulder again and we are motivated. We have always been underdogs—it’s all about the fight, it makes us who we are and defines our team.”

Sirignano is assisted by Coach Isaac Jewell and Scott Orcutt.

“It’s all the pieces of the puzzles that really helped out the program, ” he said. “It goes back many years and the countless people who played a part in making this program a success.”