By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — 5-10 p.m., on July 3, Friends of AMOS will host their annual Food trucks and Fireworks at Brandon High School, 1025 N. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. There will be more than 20 food trucks, inflatables, face painters and more. Fireworks start shortly after 10 p.m. There are more than 30 donation boxes in local establishments, and there are raffles on the Downtown Ortonville Facebook page to raise money for the fireworks.