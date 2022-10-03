Foreback delivers first pitch at Comerica Park

By David Fleet

Editor

Detroit— In more than 27 years of coaching Goodrich Varsity Baseball Head Coach Bob Foreback has many memoriable experiences. But few will top Thursday afternoon in Detroit.

At just before 1:10 p.m., Foreback stepped on the mound at Comerica Park and delivered the first pitch of the Kansas City vs. Tigers game.

“My two sons, dad and sister will be on the field,” said Foreback, prior to the pitch. “I will attempt a fastball but it is really called a ‘slow ball.’ I am a little nervous, worried I might hit a photographer in the face. I’m so old they may make me throw from in front of the mound. And, if they offer me a contract I will sign it on the spot.”

Foreback’s first pitch at Comerica was spearheaded by 1995 Goodrich graduate Chris Johnson who played baseball for the Martians.

“I was not a hard thrower,” said Johnson. “So I would never start the first game of the doubleheaders we’d play. I was more of a crafty pitcher, but coach gave me a chance and after a few games I was starting the first game. I will never forget that chance.”

So, Johnson, who had some contact with former Tiger outfielder and current sportscaster Craig Monroe, was able to arrange for Foreback to make his major league debut.

The road to Comerica pitch for Foreback includes several milestones.

In May 2022 Foreback officially joined an elite group of high school baseball coaches and reached a pinnacle in a stellar career with his 700th win at Goodrich. The Martians went to a 37-3 record for the 2022 season which ended with a loss to Forest Hills Eastern at Kobs Field, on the campus of Michigan State University in the state semifinals.

In June 2017, Foreback was inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Foreback and other inductees’ names are on a permanent plaque near section 113 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Foreback has coached Goodrich for 27 seasons to a 701-276-3 record. 726-279-3

A 1987 Ovid-Elsie High School graduate, Foreback attended Saginaw Valley State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education in 1992. He taught chemistry for one year at Holly High School then returned to earn a master’s degree in counseling from SVSU. In 1994 he was hired as counselor at Goodrich High School.

In 1995, Foreback’s first year coaching, the Goodrich baseball team finished the season with a 19-18 record.

In 27 years as varsity baseball coach, Foreback’s teams won league championships in 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. District championships in 1995, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Regional championships 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2022. The state quarterfinals in 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2022. Final Four: 2001, 2003, 2008 and 2022.