Former area resident returns to pastor GUMC

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — In October the Goodrich United Methodist Church welcomed Rev. Nick Berlanga as the new pastor.

“I love the sense of hospitality I’ve received in the Goodrich area,” said Berlanga. “The congregation has embraced my wife Tara and I.”

A Mundy Township native and current South Lyon resident, Berlanga earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Alma College in 1985. After graduation he worked in human resources, payroll and a payroll software consultant in the Detroit area for about 20 years.

“While in the business world I was doing volunteer work with churches on the side. It was a call from God to finally make that transition. And yes, there’s a moment when I just went in with both feet. Everything has a season, in my case it was to pick up the mantle and move forward.”

In 2012, Nick stepped in as a part-time pastor for Melvindale New Hope United Methodist Church. Three years later he became a full-time member of the clergy at Plymouth First United Methodist Church.

“I went from a congregation of about 40 parishioners to more than 1,000 (parishioners). “It was a whole different world, however at the smaller church I gained valuable knowledge that could be applied later in life.”

In addition to his B.A. from Alma College, Nick has an MBA from Walsh College and a Masters of Divinity from the Methodist Theological Seminary in Ohio. In addition to serving at Melvindale and Plymouth, Nick served as a member of the clergy at Ann Arbor First, Canton Cherry Hill and Ypsilanti St. Matthews.

Sadly, in late 2019, after 31 years of marriage Nick’s wife Lisa passed away from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Nick continued to serve as a member of the clergy for another year after Lisa’s death, but finally decided to take a leave of absence to allow his spirit to heal.

During that time, he worked as a substitute elementary school teacher. His time with children rekindled his love of teaching, mentoring and uplifting people.

“If there was another career it would be school teaching,” he said. “I was with a diverse pool of children, it truly fed my spirit. Sitting around was not going to be therapeutic for me. So, I was provided an opportunity to see God at work through children.”

While on leave Nick also reunited with his Alma College sweetheart, Tara. Despite not seeing each other for 35 years, they instantly reconnected and married in 2021.

Tara is currently a college professor and published author but retains her small-town Michigan roots.