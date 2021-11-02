Gerald L. Hughes of Goodrich, age 94, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Covenant-Cooper Hospital in Saginaw. Funeral service will be held 11am Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Goodrich United Methodist Church, 8071 South State Road, Goodrich, Reverend Joel Walther officiating. Burial in Dale Cemetery in Tobacco Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Goodrich United Methodist Church or Goodrich High School Athletic Department.

Visitation 2-8pm Wednesday at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Visitation 10am Thursday at church until the time of the service. Gerald was born in Flint, Michigan on June 21, 1927, the son of the late Lawrence and Clara Hughes. He graduated from Beaverton High School, Class of 1945 and received his Bachelor’s from Central Michigan University and his Master’s Degree from Michigan State University. Gerald proudly served in the United States Army. Gerald married Joyce Mitchell on August 20, 1950 and they moved to Goodrich in 1955 and shared many happy times and made many close friends. He was a member of Goodrich United Methodist Church, Goodrich Golf Club, Goodrich Lions Club, Flint VFW, the American Legion and numerous Coaches Halls of Fame. He taught at Goodrich High School from 1955 until his retirement in 1987. During his time at Goodrich High School, he served as athletic director and coached multiple sports for 28 years. Gerald enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling, especially south for the winter. Above all else, Gerald loved spending time with his family.

Gerald was a loving, wonderful father to Joe (Charlotte) Hughes of Chesaning, Dan Hughes and Debra Allison of Saginaw, Deb Dryer of Midland, Thom (Julie) Hughes of Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was very proud of his 11 grandchildren, Jacob Hughes, Jenna Hughes, Mary (Ron) Patrick and Jarod (Laure) Hughes, Michelle (Corey) Schaedig, Karie (Scott) Kusnier, Stacey (Tysan) Robinson and D.J. (Karyn) Hughes, Chris Dryer and Ryan (Terri) Dryer; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is being welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Joyce, who passed away November 27, 2004 and his 11th grandson, Matthew, who passed away in 1989, at the age of 1 year, his 6 brothers, Robert, Peter, John, Larry, Maynard and Jim and his sister, Harriett; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann (Glen) Beebe, brother-in-law, Richard Mitchell. Also surviving are 5 sisters-in-law, Margaret (Bill) Broka, and Eleanor (Mike) Breault, Margaret Hughes, Alicia Hughes and Jean Hughes; Gerald will be deeply missed by many people, especially his family. Gerald’s death has left a huge void in our lives, but his life has filled our hearts with so many fantastic memories, his love will see us through. Special thank you to his caretaker, Ken Ameel, his longtime friend, Sue Keway, and Fritz and Linda Wolff for all their care and support over the years. Your condolences may be shared with the family atswartzfuneralhomeinc.com