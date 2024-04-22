Goodrich interactive Legacy Wall

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Earlier this year Goodrich schools introduced an interactive Legacy Wall located on the east end of the high school between the gym and auditorium. The digital touchscreen interface provides visitors an interactive archive, connecting past, present, and future generations.

“We’re excited to provide a platform to serve as a bridge between the school and its wider community,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “The Legacy Wall is a testament underscoring the years of scholastic excellence that defines our schools. We are proud of the school’s history and invite the community to share the achievements.”

By swiping the screen visitors can check out class yearbooks dating back to 1950s, class composites from 1920 to the present of the countless students who have walked the halls of Goodrich Area Schools. From academic achievements, such as valedictorian, salutatorian, and class officers, to athletic team photos and rosters showcase Goodrich’s sports teams. Notable accomplishments, including state, regional, district, and conference championships, are displayed, alongside the esteemed Hall of Fame coaches who have shaped the school’s athletic legacy.

In addition to the students and staff, the Legacy Wall provides a glimpse into the past with a host of historical photos and stories of Goodrich, Atlas, and the surrounding areas providing context and depth to the shared heritage of residents. Moreover, the Legacy Wall’s accessibility extends far beyond the confines of the school grounds. Through a dedicated link on the Goodrich website, alumni can explore the digital archives from anywhere

Goodrich Area Schools welcomes contributions from community members and alumni. A dedicated email address, legacywall@goodrichschools.org, has been established for individuals to share their photos, stories, and memorabilia, ensuring that the Legacy Wall continues to evolve and grow with each passing year.