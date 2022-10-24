GHS presents: A Night Under the Stars

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Goodrich — A Night Under the Stars, a one-act play, directed by Lindsay Carlisle, with technical director and auditorium manager Patricia Whittaker is the first fall production at Goodrich since the COVID-19 hiatus.

“A Night Under the Stars is a story about people. People looking to get away from it all, people looking to connect with nature, with one another, and with the undeniable human spirit that overcomes obstacles, no matter what is thrown our way,” said Carlisle. “And whether it’s attempting to make the perfect s’more, telling scary stories around a roaring campfire, gazing up at the stars with the one you love, or trying to find a way to break bad news, there’s no better place than under a night sky filled with stars to remind us that no matter what divides, we as people are always better when we’re together.”

The show itself consists of scenes that are short vignettes, which makes it easy to include more students in an ensemble cast.

“We wanted to do something that would be simple in terms of set and an ensemble cast because we have a very young cast and a brand new auditorium manager and tech director, Patricia Whittaker,” said Carlisle. “This one act play is perfect because it is set up in a bunch of short vignettes that build upon one another. I don’t have a favorite part because each vignette is so different.”

Students and staff are enjoying being back on stage.

“They are figuring out how to juggle all of the challenges of a new school year and memorizing lines and scheduling out time,” said Carlisle.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets at https://our.show/starsghs or at goodrichschools.org. General admission tickets are $10, or $8 for seniors. See A Night Under The Stars at Goodrich High School, 8029 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, 48438.