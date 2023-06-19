Girls Stand Strong: friendships, stress, self-esteem

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville— Girls Stand Strong is back at the Brandon Township Public Library for a summer session.

At 2 p.m., on June 20, the four-week series will start at the library, 304 South St., Ortonville. The program for sixth, seventh, and eighth grade girls is free and includes a snack.

“I see a lot of improvement in the girls with their self-esteem and ability to communicate with each other,” said Zoe Compton, facilitator with Easter Seals MORC.

Topics covered in the program include friendships and relationships, stress management, peer to peer pressure, self-esteem, decision making skills and social media. The program is co-sponsored with the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance.

To register for the program, visit brandonlibrary.org or call (248) 627-1462. Meeting dates are June 20, 27, July 11 and 18.