Glass and Groveland road work

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

The bridge on South Street near the Brandon Township Public Library is now open. The road was closed at the bridge for maintenance and repairs for a few weeks.

From Aug. 15-Dec. 31, the Road Commission for Oakland County is allowing the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s office to close E. Glass Road between M-15 and Viola Drive in Brandon Township to through traffic.

The closure is for the removal and replacement of the storm sewer system under E. Glass Road. Access to homes and businesses in the closed section will be maintained.

The detour is Granger Road to S. Hadley Road to Seymour Lake Road to M-15, back to E. Glass Road, and vice versa. For more information, visit rcocweb.org.

The RCOC will be resurfacing Groveland Road between M-15 and Barron Road in Groveland Township. The work began on Aug. 18 and will be completed by late September.

The road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing traffic. Drivers should expect some delays.

The project is expected to cost $1.1 million and is funded through federal funds and RCOC funds. For more information, visit rcocweb.org