By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — In honor of the 247 anniversary of the United States of America, the Friends of AMOS are hosting their annual Food Trucks and Fireworks on July 3.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be over 20 food trucks at Brandon High School, 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, as well as inflatables for kids, face painting, kettle corn, lemonade and much more.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows this is a family friendly event, one that is cherished by the Ortonville community year after year,” said Friends of AMOS president Courtney McClerren. “We can honestly say it’s our biggest turnout, without a doubt, and I promise we ordered more prota-john’s this year.”

Fireworks will begin at dusk, and will launch from Brandon Middle School. Friends of AMOS is still seeking donations, and still has a booze cooler raffle going to fundraise. Anyone who wants raffle tickets can purchase them at the Ortonville village offices, 476 Mill St., Ortonville.

Also available, for free, will be Cook’s Ice Cream at AC Tire & Service, 595 S. Ortonville Road, for the third year in a row.

“It’s our way of saying happy birthday America and thank you to the great Ortonville community,” said owner Mike Clancy. “Stop by before the fireworks and enjoy our local ice cream.”

Check out AC Tire between 7:30-9:30 p.m. on July 3 to receive free ice cream.

Friends of AMOS has many community partners, for this event, including Brandon Schools, the village of Ortonville, Brandon Township, Brandon Fire Department, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department, Groveland Township, the Ortonville Lions Club, Genisys Credit Union, Two Mike’s Plumbing and Heating, Tracy Butcher, MSU Federal Credit Union, Hamilton’s Feed & Fuel, Hamilton’s Propane, Community Disposal, Papa Bella’s, Bullfrogs, JB’s BBQ, Wilson’s Car Wash, and many others who have contributed.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Food Trucks and Fireworks event can do so at the donation boxes at the following local businesses:

• Oxford Bank • Ken’s Coney• Wojos • Tropical Smoothie• MI BBQ Supply• Marathon Gas Station • Papa Bellas • Impact North• Hamiltons Feed• It’s the Little Things • Bueches Food World • Rite Aid• ACE Hardware• Frothy Girl• AC Tire & Service• Brandon Chiropractic • Ortonville Foot & Ankle Clinic • Studio 15• Discount RX• Full Scope Eye Care• South St Exchange • Ortonville Village Office • Deals & Steals