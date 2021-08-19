Good health starts at Goodrich Nutrition

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Goodrich- At Goodrich Nutrition, it’s all about the community.

“It’s not only a business,” said co-owner Michelle Pace. “You get to know the customers and be a listening ear for them.”

Goodrich Nutrition, located at 8165 S. State Road, Goodrich, sells healthy shakes, energizing teas, immunity boosters and much more. Michelle Pace and Ashley Adams, the mother-daughter team, also own Crave Nutrition in Waterford and have been in business since 2019. They opened Goodrich Nutrition this past May.

“We like loving on people, we want to make their days better,” said Pace. “It’s different than your normal business.”

Pace and Adams agreed that being part of the community was an important part of their business and their goals.

“We’re looking forward to getting involved with Goodrich Schools and teaming up with other businesses to promote them and us. We want to be close knit,” said Adams. “Everybody has been so nice and comes in with a smile. We look forward to meeting everybody.”

“If there’s a way to help the community, let us know,” said Pace.