Goodrich, county set to lift student mask mandate

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Dec. 20, the board of trustees voted 6-0 to lift the mandatory mask requirement for K-12 effective Jan. 5, 2022.

School Board President Greg Main was absent with notice.

“I’ve received a lot of emails and discussion regarding this topic,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “By far the majority of emails are that we provide options for our students.”

Wright emphasized that if children are sick to keep them at home.

“We do not send sick children to school,” he said. “Too often we see that happens and it gets passed on.”

On Nov. 15 Genesee County Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert announced at a press conference that the Genesee County school mask mandate will be lifted on Dec. 22. Hackert still recommends that school districts require universal masking of students, staff and teachers.

“On Nov. 2 the CDC granted emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine built by Pfizer for children ages 5-11,” she said. “Since Nov. 9, we’ve been giving out vaccines at the health department and it’s available at other sources in the community. There is no shortage of vaccines available. It’s about 1/3 the adult version.”

The Jan. 29, 2021 order from the CDC that everyone in a school bus must wear masks will continue.

“The safety of the students and staff are a priority of the board,” said Kurt Schulte, school board treasurer. “Keeping kids in school, which this district has done a phenomenal job of going back to the 20-21 school year, has also been a priority for us. As we discuss all options here, be careful during the Christmas break.”

Schulte emphasized the seriousness of the current COVID situation.

“I support the removal of the mask mandate, it’s still very important we understand the risk associated with coming back with the potential exposure and what it can do to our commitment to keeping students in school in person.”

The virtual school enrollment date is open until Jan. 7. If students wish to continue in the second semester they need to reapply. If students wish to go from face-to-face due to the lifting of the mask mandate they must do so by Jan. 7.

Currently, about 58 students in K-12 are on virtual school in the district.

On Aug. 12, 2021 the Genesee County Health Department required all students in kindergarten through sixth grade as well as teachers and staff to wear masks in schools and other indoor educational settings following an announcement. The requirement was expanded to all grades in September.

The county-wide public health order issue from Genesee County Health Department Medical Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert took effect immediately and remained until two months after a COVID-19 vaccine is granted emergency use authorization for children ages 5-11 and coronavirus transmission is considered low or moderate by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The mask requirement for students has been an ongoing issue for many since the start of the school year.