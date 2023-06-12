Goodrich Girls Varsity Soccer falls to St. Clair in regional semi-finals

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On June 6, Ana Perry tallied the only goal for the Goodrich Girls Varsity Soccer (13-7-1) as the St. Clair Saints (15-2-1) team moved on in regional play with a 4-1 win.

“We are thrilled with back-to-back district championships,” said Josh Back, second year head coach. “We finished third in the Flint Metro League and we just kept getting better and better as the year progressed. They earned this season and I’m very proud of them.”

Four seniors are leaving the team, but a strong group from the eighth grade are coming up, he said.

“The program will grow next year,” he said. “The seven losses were to Athens, Clarkston, Grand Blanc, Oxford, Flushing and Linden high school. Four of the seven losses were to ranked teams.”