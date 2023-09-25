Goodrich High School ranked among top in county, state, nation

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — Goodrich High School has been named one of the “Best High Schools” by U.S. News & World Report for 2023-2024.

The annual U.S. News & World Report evaluated 17,680 high schools nationwide in six criteria: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

Goodrich High School is ranked fourth of 51 Genesee County area schools; 191 of 651 Michigan high schools and 5,959 of 17,680 high schools nationwide.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the exceptional dedication and hard work of our entire school community – students, educators, staff, parents, and supporters alike,” said Travis McDowell, GHS principal.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our talented and passionate educators who inspire our students to reach their full potential every day,” said McDowell. “It acknowledges the determination and perseverance of our students who embrace learning and continuously aim for excellence. It underscores the invaluable support of our parents and community members who stand by us as we nurture the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.”

“I want to express our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to making GHS a top-tier educational institution,” he said. “This recognition is a reflection of our collective dedication to excellence in education.”