Goodrich Schools educator retires

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— Aida Nassar, who worked with preschool students along with the summer program at Oaktree and Reid elementary schools, recently retired from the school district after more than 16 years.

During the summer program at Oaktree, she planted a garden with students and at the end of the season they made their own salads. She had students early in the morning then worked in the classrooms later in the day.

Prior to working in the Goodrich School District, Nassar, who is bilingual, served as a paraprofessional teaching English as a second language for eight years at Flint Central High School.

“We’d had students from all over the world come to the district,” said Nassar, a Palestine native who moved to the United States in 1972. “I love education and have assisted many who may not know how to communicate in English. We all worked to provide students what they needed.”