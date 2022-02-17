Goodrich sewer rates to increase

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night, the village council voted 4-0 to OK a sewer rate hike for residents. Council member Windy Ciaramitaro was absent.

Beginning Feb. 1, 2022 the village quarterly sewer fee will increase by $28.86 or $9.62 per month. The village has not increased their sewer rates since December 2012, while Genesee County has not increased their fees since September 2014. The June 2022 billing cycle will reflect the change in rate.

The quarterly rate will increase from $121.14 to $150. This will include the $17.46 pass-through that the county is requesting along with a $11.40 hike for future village sewer expenses.

In a statement from John O’Brien, Genesee County director, Division of Water & Waste Services, the county has adopted a five-year rate structure system, from 2022-2026.

“Rather than annual increases, the county sets rates on a five-year basis,” said O’Brien.

Sewer fee shortfalls are not new to the village.

In 2018 the council gathered for a special meeting to deal with a $70,000 deficit in the sewer fund. At a cost of 9,500 the village approved a sewer rate study. At that time of 1,200 taxable properties in the village, about 700 had sewer hookups. The council determined that general fund money should not be used to cover a shortfall, since some property owners do not benefit from the sewers.