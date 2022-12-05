Grange Hall Road fatal

Groveland Twp. — At 8:35 a.m., Nov. 29, Michigan State Troopers from the second district, responded to the 200 block of Grange Hall, Groveland Township after a passing motorist observed a vehicle in the ditch.

Troopers stopped to check and discovered the driver still in the vehicle. The vehicle hood was cold and the driver had been there long enough where life saving measures would have been ineffective and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On scene investigation revealed that the 33-year-old driver, a Caro resident, was on eastbound Grange Hall approaching a sharp curve. The vehicle veered left in a straight line, ran off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle then hit a tree and uprooted another before coming to a rest in a ditch, several feet lower than the roadway. Alcohol bottles were located inside the vehicle. Family has been notified. Grange Hall Road was closed from Ortonville and Perryville Roads during the investigation.