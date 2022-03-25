Gregory Learst

LEARST, GREGORY THOMAS of Waterford, MI entered eternal life on March 22, 2022, at 60 years of age. Beloved son of Judith Learst Flynn and the late Thomas Gordon Learst; dearest brother of Cheryl (Ed) McCarthy; proud and adoring uncle of Amira, Ian, and Grace (Parker); loving great-uncle of Joni and Archer. He is also survived by two aunts, Barbara Hayden and Joyce (Tim) Tucker; two uncles, James (Melva) Yost and Donald Learst; numerous cousins and many wonderful friends. He will be deeply missed and remembered always by his family and friends.

Greg was a graduate of Brandon High School, class of 1979. He was a business owner who started a limousine service and then operated a document shredding company until his retirement last year. Greg loved traveling, music, boating, and fishing. He especially enjoyed supporting Amira and Ian in all of their various activities.

Funeral mass Wednesday, March, 30, 2022 at 11 AM, instate 10:30 am at St. Daniel’s Catholic Church, 7010 Valley Park, Clarkston, MI. Interment follows at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a tribute, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.