Groveland man,79, arrested in fatal shooting of wife

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-A 79-year man is in custody after he allegedly shot his 70-year-old wife.

At 12:15 p.m., Michigan State Police responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 2600 block of Groveland Road and entered the home where they located the 70-year-old female dead from gunshot wounds.

Further investigation revealed that they were having an argument that escalated into the shooting. Detectives were on scene. Troopers arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Other details were not available at press time Thursday.