Guidelines for village pickleball courts discussed

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — During the regular Monday night meeting, the Ortonville village council discussed some current issues with the pickleball courts on Ball Street.

The courts were completed in early July with community development block grant funds by the Brandon Township parks and recreation department, and were previously the home of the skate park in Ortonville.

“One problem that we have had is the participants are parking up on the sidewalk, and parking bikes on the sidewalk,” said council member Tony Randazzo. “The issue with that is people walking, or utilizing wheelchairs or strollers. Those block people walking, and we need them to stay off the sidewalk. There is parking available all around there that should be used.”

The other issue that residents have come across is uncertainty on when it is available for use or where to book time on the courts.

“It’s open to the public, it is a public facility,” said Village President Ken Quisnenberry.

The property is usable under the same rules as Sherman Park, which is open to the public and any events are booked through the Brandon Township parks and recreation department.

“If we have public park property, the public is free to use that unless someone schedules that for an event,” said council member Larry Hayden.

There are no hours for the pickleball courts, and reservation is not needed for recreational use.