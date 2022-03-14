Howard Brandt

BRANDT, HOWARD WALTER of Hadley Twp., Michigan; died on March 12, 2022. He was 98.

Howard was born September 30, 1923 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Henry and Elsie (nee: Broecker) Brandt. He is survived by one son, Howard (Debi) Brandt, Jr.; one daughter, Vicky (Ken) McClusky; son-in-law, Randy Zdenek; six grandchildren, Randy (Lisa) Brandt, Kristin (Craig) Potestivo, Sean (fiancé Chelsea) Brandt, Luke (Genevieve) Harrison-Zdenek, Kara Zdenek and Kenny (Shannon) McClusky; also survived by 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Also, survived by longtime great friend and neighbor, Clara Switzenberg. Howard was preceded in death by his loving wife Louise L. Brandt: one daughter, Cheryl Zdenek; three brothers Armin “Bud” Brandt, Edwin “Mick” Brandt and Eldon “Bill” Brandt. Howard attended Goodrich Schools. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army-WWII and a member of the Ortonville VFW. He worked for Champion Mobile Homes for 25 years and was a lifelong farmer. He was a former member of the Hadley Lions Club. Funeral service will be Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:00 noon at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Todd Frusti, officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hadley Twp. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 to 12:00 on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ortonville VFW or the Hadley Lions Club. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com