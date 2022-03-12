MILLER, HOWARD HERBERT of Ortonville, Michigan; died on March 10, 2022. He was 79.

Howard was born May 17, 1942 in to the late Gavin Joseph and Marian (nee: ) Brabo. He was later adopted by George Bennett Miller. He is survived by three children, Jo Ann Miller, Beth Ann Teegarden and Alex David Miller; four grandchildren, Brett Howard Miller, Alicia Miller, Hayden Miller and Leland Miller; five great grandchildren, Drake Anthony, Isabella Christy, Olivia Kate, Sophia Grace and Liam Howard Miller; eight brothers and sisters, Robert G. Miller, Joan Fergerson, George Miller, Susan Kunz, Brenda Muckenthaler, Donnie Brabo, Joe Brabo and Rita Gates; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cathy Sue Miller; one daughter, Marie Ann Miller and one sister, Betty Artrip. Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Army with one tour of duty to Brernerhaven, Germany as a light armor mechanic. Howard never graduated high school completing 11th grade. He became a custom home builder owning and operating Howard Miller Custom Homes. He beat Stage 3 Lung Cancer in 2021, but then developed Brain Cancer and was diagnosed as terminal in December. His passion for Christ, Family, Country and brook trout fishing are without equal. Funeral service will be Thursday March 17, 2022 at 12:00 noon at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor John Rigg will officiate. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 to the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com