Incumbent council member resigns

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — During the regular meeting on Oct. 23, Ortonville Village Council member Pat George turned in his resignation and retirement to the village council.

George cited health issues as his reason for retirement. His full letter can be read on page 4.

“There isn’t anybody on this council that I’m sure doesn’t wish you and your wife the best,” said village president Ken Quisenberry during the meeting.

George’s resignation will officially be accepted at the November board meeting, at which point the council will discuss next steps for filling the vacancy on council.

“I want to say how blessed I’ve been to live in such a great town with great people for these past 40 years,” said George in his letter. “God’s been good to me.”

George has served on the council since 2018.