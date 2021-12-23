Interest but no offers yet on MSP/Fire Station

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp.-There has been some interest, but no firm offers so far for the current Michigan State Police Post/Fire Station 1 which was listed last month.

“The property has been shown to several people, but no offers have been received,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor.”

The asking price on the property and building located on just over two and one half acres of township owned property at 14645 Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road was not released.

“We are not putting a price on the property, rather just taking offers,” he said. “The property has been appraised and when we see what the offers are I’ll be happy to reveal the appraisal price. I am absolutely confident we are going to get a very good price for the property.”

The posted for sale sign is the only marketing currently used by the township for the property.

“The bulk of the value of the building is for anyone aware of what is happening with the ORV park,” he said. “

Plans for a new township Fire Station One and Michigan State Police detachment have been approved by Lansing. The plans, OK’d by the MSP, are available at the township hall.

“The proceeds from selling the building and property will facilitate the cost of the new building on current owned township property,” said DePalma. “We will complete the new fire station/MSP outpost facility before evacuating the current building.”

Plans to replace the aging 70 year old structure have been ongoing for the past few years.

The building was the township’s first fire station and was owned by Oakland County during the 1970s. The building was also a doctors office and at one time a Kaiser-Frazer car dealership. In 1952, the Kaiser-Frazer Corporation was renamed Kaiser Motors Corporation and continued building passenger cars through 1955.