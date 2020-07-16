Investigation company OK’d by board

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- The investigation of unspecified written allegations against the township fire chief has moved forward.

On Monday night the board of trustees voted 5-0 to hire Jane Doe Investigations to begin the process. The decision comes after a July 1, closed session meeting which allocated $25,000 from the capital outlay reserves to investigate the allegations of Township Fire Chief Kevin Mason.

“We had an extensive interview with Jane Boudreau, CEO and President of Jane Doe Investigations,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor.

Boudreau has more than 28-years of experience in law enforcement and private investigations including the Pontiac Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office serving as deputy sheriff, deputy supervisor, substation commander, corrections sergeant, satellite services, sergeant and training sergeant.

“We came up with a firm that we think has a better handle of what we are trying to get out the investigation,” said DePalma. “While we have approved the money, I feel that it will (the cost) be a little bit less then we approved originally, we’d like to approve the firm Jane Doe Investigations. We had an extensive interview with her here in the office and are very impressed with her connections and resources she has.”

Boudreau will work in conjunction with the township attorney William Hosler during the investigation.

“We are going to have the report (from the investigation) done and given to Will (Hosler) first before we even see it, so it’s (the report) is as objective and at arms length as it could possibly be,” he said.

Mason, joined the township fire department in January 2002. He had been a full time firefighter for about 14 years and was key in improving the ISO rating from four to three in 2018. He served as assistant fire chief since August 2017 and replaced fire chief Steve McGee who retired in July 2018.

Mason served in the United States Marines from 1977-1999. As an enlisted Marine, he was an air traffic control radar technician. He was later a maintenance officer for the air traffic control then an embarkation officer—advising the commander on matters pertaining to embarkation planning such as loading ships, trucks and planes. He served on the helicopter carrier USS Gwam, was part of the Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield.