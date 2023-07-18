James Lyle Belvins

James Lyle Blevins, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2023. He was 96 years old. “Lyle” was born in Bristol, Virginia on December 28, 1926, to Eugene and Kate Blevins. While still a young boy, his family moved to Michigan where his father found work during the Depression. Michigan remained his home for 65 years. He spent the last 23 years of his life in Leesburg, Florida.

“Pride” is the word which best describes Lyle. He was proud of his faith, his country, his work, and most especially his family. At age 18 he was drafted out of high school and sent to fight in the European Theater during WWII. There he was a cryptographer (code translator) at Austrian Headquarters and was also assigned to help survivors of German concentration camps reconnect with their families. He also took part in an operation lead by General Patton to rescue the valuable Lipizzaner horses which had been seized from European countries by Russia. As a Veteran, he proudly wore his cap displaying his U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division insignia. When strangers thanked him for his service, he thanked them back. If they had time he might share a story with them and remind them of all those whogave their lives, so everyone could live free.

Lyle was an electrician by trade. Upon returning from the War, he used his military education allowance to attend night classes at Lawrence Institute of Technology. He became a master electrician, spending most of his career working for General Motors Tool & Die. He had a love for reading, learning and “tinkering” with technology which continued throughout his life.

Lyle was a member of the following Masonic groups: Royal Oak Blue Lodge; Holy Grail Commandery #58 Birmingham, MI (Past Commander); and the Detroit Shriners Clown Unit where he was known as “Professor Tuddy,” performing with the Detroit Shrine Circus for many years.

Family was of utmost importance to Lyle. He often bragged that he had been blessed to have two “wonderful” ladies in his life. Alberta (Wright), his beloved first wife of 51 years, who preceded him in death and his very dear Emily (Graham) of 23 years. Together, Lyle and Alberta raised four children – Larry (Linda), Ann Rush (Larry), Don (Chris) and Kathy Stockley (Fred).

Lyle was preceded in death by his son, Larry and his son-in-law, Larry Rush. He was also preceded in death by three of his siblings, Harold, Ruth (Brady) and Fain. He is survived by his brother, Fred (Bonnie). In addition to three of his children, Lyle leaves behind 10 grandchildren, James Landon (Becca) Blevins; Jason Blevins; Phillip (Brandie) Stockley; Kelly (Shannon) Rush; Donald (Carrie) Stockley; Brad (Emily) Rush; Kate (Jason) Molczyk; Scott (Faith) Marxer, Ryan Marxer and Whitney Von Schmittou; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. All remember him with great love and pride.

A memorial service will be held later this summer for family and friends of Lyle. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Oxford, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Lyle’s favorite causes:

http://www.shrineclowns.com/sneaker.asp

https://www.ww2veteranshistoryproject.com/donate

https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/496996/#!/donation/checkout