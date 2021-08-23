Jeffrey McKinney

JEFFREY ALAN McKINNEY, 67, of Ortonville, Michigan; passed away at his home (COVID free) on August 16, 2021 after a battle with Cancer. Born in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Gene Roy and Margaret Elaine (nee: Fraser) McKinney. Jeff will be fondly remembered as the life of the party who loved to gamble. Whether at the poker table, golf course, or in the back yard, he would always create a friendly wager. Commercial Carpenter by trade, he often loaned his talents helping others including lasting projects at all of his children’s homes. Jeff is survived by his wife of 43 years Marjorie Anne (nee: Buchanan), their 4 children, and 12 grandchildren: Jeffrey and Michelle (Dixon) McKinney Jr. their children; Kaitlyn, Colin, Braeden. Jessica and Chris Lizon their children; Lucas, Jordan, Blake. Jena and Michael Connell their children; Macie, Mitchell. Justin and Sheila (nee: Tasker) their children; Reilyn, Evelyn, Duncan, Alexis. In addition, Jeff leaves behind many close siblings, nieces, and nephews. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com