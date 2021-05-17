Joseph Koziara

KOZIARA, JOSEPH R. of Ortonville, Michigan. Died May 15, 2021. He was 87.

He was born November 7, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph Frank and Mary (nee: Sroka) Koziara. Joseph married Dorothy Hamblem on December 5, 1953 in St. Clair, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Koziara; four children, Mary (Keith) Sharkey, Joe Koziara, David (Ginger) Koziara and Michael (Lisa) Koziara; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; Joseph was a 1952 graduate of St. Clair High School. He went to work at Chrysler Corp. in computers and retired from there after 30 years. After retirement he moved to Beaverton, Michigan and drove school bus. He was an Elder at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin, Michigan. He returned to Ortonville in 2014 to be near family again. Funeral service will be Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Oakwood Cemetery, Oxford. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com