July 1: Sashabaw Road paving project to begin

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Beginning July 1, Sashabaw Road between Sherwood and Granger roads will be closed for paving. The construction is expected to be completed in late fall.

During construction, residential access will be maintained. The detour for through, northbound traffic will be west on Sherwood to Perry Lake roads, north on Perry Lake to Granger roads and east on Granger Road back to Sashabaw Road. The detour for through, southbound traffic will be west on Granger to Perry Lake roads, south on Perry Lake to Sherwood roads, and east on Sherwood Road back to Sashabaw Road.

The project, originally estimated at $2 million, will cost approximately $3.2 million. The project is funded 80 percent, up to $2 million, by federal funds. The remainder will be paid for by tri-party funds.

“Tri-party funds are paid one third by the township, one third by Oakland County, and one third by the road commission,” said Township Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “We don’t have a final cost because Oakland County doesn’t know yet.”

The project includes paving the one mile section of gravel road with asphalt, shoulder paving in some areas, storm sewer installation, improved drainage and some curb and gutter installation.