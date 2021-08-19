Keith Raymond Holey of Clarkston; passed away August 17, 2021; age 60. Loving dad of Raydee Holey. Proud grandpa of Phoenix. Loving son of Bill and Betty Holey. Dear brother of Brenda (Senton) Holey, Rebecca English, Kimberly (Jeff) Warden, Karrie (Jim) Lawrence and Shawn Holey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Keith enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Detroit Lions. He loved spending time with family, especially his granddaughter Phoenix. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Please leave a memory or a condolence on the online guestbook www.wintfunerahome.com.