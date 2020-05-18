Kelly Marie Evans

EVANS (Hickey), Kelly Marie; of Ortonville formerly of Waterford; passed away suddenly May 15, 2020; age 47; wife of John IV; mother of Jake (Allene) Evans, Mallory (Adam) O’Donnell, Madison (Jonathan Westmoreland) Evans, Mikayla and Carter; grandma of Evangeline, Gideon and Gabriel; daughter of Kathleen (late Virgil) Hickey; sister of Joey (Susan) Hickey, Kathy (Rod) Crawford, Kari (John) Wagner and Kristi (Jason Tersigni) Hickey; daughter in law of Carolyn (late Daniel) Blay and John (Carolyn) Evans III; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Kelly graduated from Brandon High School. She was known as “Miss Kelly” to many children as a Sunday School teacher and day care provider. Due to the national health pandemic, private visitation will be at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private funeral celebration at Heritage Baptist Church, Auburn Hills. Interment Ortonville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used for the future education & needs of Kelly and John’s younger children (a gofundme is being set up). Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com