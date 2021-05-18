Kenneth Alderman

ALDERMAN, KENNETH SCOTT, of Ortonville; died May 17, 2021. He was 55.

He was born September 1, 1965 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Robert B. and Jans (nee: Dewinter) Alderman. Kenneth married Michele “Micki” Bushey on September 4, 1999. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Micki Alderman; three children, Madison Alderman, Gavin Alderman and Holden Alderman; one brother, Michael Alderman and one sister Gwendolyn Grusnick; his mother-in-law Donna Bushey. Kenneth retired from Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy after 30 years. He was a former school liaison for Lake Orion, Oxford and Brandon High Schools. He was currently employed by Shea Chevrolet in Flint and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Security. Ken coached football for the Brandon Jr. Blackhawks, travel baseball and 7 and 8th grade baseball. Family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South St., Ortonville from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. No formal funeral service will be held. Memorial contributins may be made to the Gullege Fund C/O Brandon High School Football. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com