Kirk Mancour

Kirk Robert Mancour, 76, of Hadley Twp. formerly of Oxford, died Saturday August 15, 2020. He was born July 28, 1944 in Pontiac. Kirk married Merle Sue (Gregory) Waterous on September 30, 2006 in Hadley.

Kirk was an engineer for General Motors, retiring in 1999 after 35 years. He has been an involved member, formerly of Oakwood Community Church and now at Hadley Community Church. He has recently served as a Deacon in Hadley and on multiple boards over the years. Golfing was one of Kirk’s big passions, as well as traveling. To those who knew Mr. Mancour, they admired his handyman abilities, many called for his help.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years: Merle Sue Mancour, daughter: Susan (Dan) Danielak of Lapeer, step-children: Dustin (Amanda) Waterous, Stacey Waterous, grandchildren: Ashley, Savannah Grace, Hemingway, niece and nephew. Mr. Mancour was preceded in death by his grandparents: Morris & Edna Mancour, two brothers as well as step-son: Darin Waterous.

Following Kirk own wishes, cremation has been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. A memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday August 22, 2020 at Hadley Community Church. Pastor Wally Rose will officiate. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. You will also be able to view the service via live stream, either go to hadleycommunitychurch.org and click on live streaming services -or- simply visit his obituary on the funeral home website. The church and family have asked to strongly follow the mask/face covering policy – it’s for everyone’s’ wellness.

Interment will eventually take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Hadley. Memorial contributions are encouraged in lieu of flowers, to Hadley Community Church. Condolences and memories may be left at MuirBrothersLapeer.com