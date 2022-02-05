Larry Clinton Mullins, 82, of Grand Blanc, Michigan ran into the arms of Jesus on February 3, 2022.

Larry spent most of his years in the automotive and tire industry. He worked for Firestone and General Tire companies before branching out and starting his own business in Ortonville, Michigan called Brandon Tire & Battery Co., which he ran for 23 years before selling to his sons. Larry loved to play golf, served as a Deacon at his church, was a Gideon, and served as a board member on the Michigan Retailer Association. He also loved auto racing, especially the Indianapolis 500.

Larry was a loving husband of Barbara; dear father of Brent (Julie), Scott (Callie), and Ondrea; grandfather of Clinton (Nicole), Curtis (Alissa), Alex, Bailey, Rylie (Jordan), Duggan, and Keegan; great grandfather of Nolan, Lincoln, Griffin, Lyla, CJ, Grady, and Leah.

Memorial contributions made be made to the Riverdale Baptist Church in honor of Larry Mullins.