Larry Sims

Larry H. Sims, 63, of Columbiaville, Michigan passed away on July 19, 2023, surrounded by family. Larry was born to Thomas and Thelma Sims on April 4, 1960, in Flint, Michigan. He was a man of few words who enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping, spending time with his grandkids and traveling with his wife. His family was everything to him and his love was unconditional.

Larry is survived by his wife Sheryl of 30 years; children Steven (Jess) Lapensee, Chad Sims, Brandon Lapensee, and Shelby (Seth) Young; grandchildren Anya, Braxton, Sawyer, Gavin and Brody; siblings Terry (Judy) Sims, Steve (Sue) Sims, Rick (Judy) Sims, Deb (John) Henski, Cindy (Leroy) Larange; and many other cherished loved ones.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Thelma Sims, and his beloved, four-legged companion, Buster. Funeral has already taken place.