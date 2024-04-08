Letters to the Editor April 6, 2024

Thank you

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Angie, one of the AARP tax preparers, for all of her hard work and accommodating our senior center by adding a few more slots. These tax preparers prepare the senior’s taxes for free and they work very hard. Angie is the head of the program that comes to the Edna Burton Senior Center. All of the seniors that had their taxes done at this senior center were extremely thankful for this program. Once again, thanks to Angie and all of her workers for all of their hard work.

Faye Bindig

Edna Burton Senior Center Coordinator