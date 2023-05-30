Library parking lot now open

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — As of 9 a.m. on May 23, the Brandon Township Public Library parking lot was finished and open.

“The construction process addressed the drainage and safety issues that has gotten bad over the years,” said library director Laura Fromwiller. “Sinking asphalt and sidewalks were redone and it is now much safer, including a reconfigured handicap parking area that allows for safer accessibility.”

The 24/7 patron pick-up lockers and drop boxes are now open, and the library programs will move back to the library starting May 30.

“Thank you to the community for being flexible and understanding during the construction process,” said Fromwiller. “We are very excited to welcome everyone back.”