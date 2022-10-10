Library to host Meet the Candidates night

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — ‘Tis the season to elect.

In less than a month voters will head to the polls to decide leadership in a host of races.

It’s time to meet them.

From 6-8 p.m., on Oct. 11, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., will host a Meet the Candidates night.

“The library board wanted to offer a non-confrontational, informal atmosphere for our community members to meet with the candidates and hear their platforms,” said Cheryl Gault, Brandon Library Board treasurer.

Candidates for both parties have been invited to participate that are running for Oakland County 7th District Commissioner, the Michigan 66th House district, the 24th State Senate district, and the US Congressional District 9.

Each candidate will get a designated time to speak and to introduce themselves and their platform. Following that, there will be a question and answer session with the audience. There will also be time to meet the candidates individually and light refreshments will be served.

“This type of event continues to promote the library’s goal of being the source of unbiased information and empowerment for our community,” said Gault. “The board recognizes that an informed electorate makes better government.”

The program is free and does not require registration.