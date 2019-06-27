Local faces multiple drug, firearm charges

On June 19, at 8:32 a.m., Brandon deputies arrested a township resident and business owner for a felony warrant. The warrant sites three felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.

Deputies observed Zaky Elkour parked across from the Brandon substation. They had knowledge of a valid felony warrant from a previous case involving Elkour. When he exited the business he was in, Deputies ordered him to the ground where he was taken into custody. He was transported and lodged at the Oakland County Jail. His vehicle was searched for safety purposes and his money, credit card, and phone were placed in property at the jail. The vehicle was impounded.

“He was arrested for the listed charges and this was a direct result of a search warrant that was executed on his home and his place of business,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “From what was recovered during those search warrants resulted in the listed charges. Those search warrants were executed by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division with the aid of the Brandon Township Substation.”

The warrant included one count of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of maintaining a drug house. He was arraigned in front of judge Kelley Kostin of the 52-2 district court and was released on a $20,000 bond with a GPS tether pending the next court date.