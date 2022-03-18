Louise Fecko

FECKO, Louise Marilyn; born July 1, 1943 in Winnipeg Manitoba to Louis and Lillian Boroski; passed away March 16, 2022 at the age of 78;

beloved wife of Jerry N. Fecko, who passed 3-5-08; mother of Lianne (Andrew) Fecko-Zarycky, Alisa (Terry) Parrelly, Jonathan (Samantha) Fecko and Jeremy Fecko; grandma of Brendan, Aidan, Nikko, Nino, Tino, Lauryn, Taylor, Dillon and Xander. Louise’s family moved to the United States when she was a child. She lived and grew up in Detroit. Louise Graduated from Pershing High School 1961, where she met her high school sweetheart, Jerry Fecko. Louise graduated from Wayne State University with an Occupational Therapist degree. Jerry and Louise married July 1st, 1967. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and raised her children to be strong, independent and loving individuals. Louise returned to her career in the 90’s and retired from Macomb County. Halloween was her most favorite holiday; no Halloween was complete without a Fecko Halloween display and Halloween wars on Fairmount Street in Detroit. She had a love for gardening, so much so that she became a Master gardener. She adored puppetry and was a performing puppeteer and member of the Detroit Puppeteers Guild for many years. She enjoyed many arts and crafts. She did so many arts and crafts from basket making, macramé, painting, crocheting, wreath making to making many types of Christmas ornaments. Over the years she also taught classes in many different arts and crafts to adults and children. She loved a good water fight and silly string fight. She was a lover of all animals, big and small. Louise rescued many animals over the years, as well as a DNR rescuer for many years saving and raising baby raccoons. Louise was a really special, kind and loving woman, who had a great impact on many throughout her life. She became a mom to many over the years…creating many special memories with each and every one of them. She was so proud of her children and would brag about them to all who would listen. She was “YooHoo” to her grandchildren and loved and adored them beyond words. She was a very unique and special lady that many feel blessed to have known. She will live in our hearts forever. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Saturday, March 26th from 3-5pm. Memorials may be made to MI Humane Society. Please leave a memory or condolence on Louise’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com