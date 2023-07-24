Marian Troyer

TROYER, MARIAN, who was 100 years old last November, passed away quietly in her sleep on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Bakersfield, California. Her family and she moved from Perry Park area of Pontiac to Ortonville in the mid-30’s, settling first on the Eklund Farm on Grange Hall Road. After her family moved to Schoolhouse Street, she enrolled at Ortonville High School, eventually graduating in 1940 as the Valedictorian of her class. Lester Troyer, who drove the bus for their Senior Trip that year would eventually marry Marian in 1942. Prior to that she worked at the Featherston Hardware Store.

Her husband Les built their home on Cedar Street, raising three children who all graduated from Brandon High School in the 1960’s. Marian also volunteered with numerous service organizations, was active in the Methodist Church and worked at the Bell Ann Elementary School as the school secretary.

After their retirement, Marian and Les followed their children to California and helped raise their grandchildren. After Les passed, she relocated to Bakersfield, to be nearer her daughter, Elizabeth.’

Marian follows the death of her husband, Lester Troyer in 2004. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Sandra) Troyer, Thomas (Joyce) Troyer and Elizabeth (George) Bradley; she is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kourtney Rutter, Kelly Dickerson, Mariann Kosich, Emily Roberts and Les, Lindsay and Bethany Bradley; also survived by 13 great grandchildren, Shane, Ryan and Drew Rutter, Phoebe, Trip and Tate Dickerson, Jane Kosich, Claire and Grant Roberts, Calgary Dupraw and Quincy, Oliver and Kinny Bradley.

A celebration of Marian’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 12, 2023 at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Rev. Megan Walther, officiating. Interment will follow immediately at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.