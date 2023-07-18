Mark Seelbinder

SEELBINDER, MARK DAVID of Ortonville, Michigan, died on July, 17, 2032. He was 66. Mark was born March 10, 1957 in Goodrich, Michigan to Arnold Harold and MaryAlice (nee: Jesse) Seelbinder. He married Deborah Sabo on February 14, 2022 on their property in Ortonville, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Seelbinder; two children, Sandra Seelbinder and Scott Seelbinder; one step-daughter, Anie Paquette; two grandchildren, Abbie (Keegan) O’Neill and Garret Hall; one great grandson, Finnegan O’Neill; his parents, Arnold and MaryAlice Seelbinder; three brothers, Donald Seelbinder, Roger (Cindy) Seelbinder and Steven (Kristy) Seelbinder; his dog “Rocky”; also survived by many nieces, nephews and close friends. Funeral service will be Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church 5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich, Michigan. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to https://gofund.me/0af2b214 To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com

