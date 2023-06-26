Meet up and Eat up back for 2023

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — Meet up and Eat up is back once more for the summer.

“We’re able to give our Brandon kids an opportunity to eat through our summer,” said Monica Genslak, director of food services

The program is offered for free from the Brandon Food Services. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., on Tuesday-Thursday, July 11-Aug. 17, lunch will be available for students up to 18 years of age, or people up to age 26 are mentally or physically disabled.

The program will be at Brandon Middle School, 609 S. Ortonville Road,

Milk and assorted fruit will be served daily, and every Thursday there will be Little Caesars Pizza and broccoli. On July 11 and August 1 there will be grill cheese and corn. On July 12 and Aug. 2 there will be Uncrustables and green beans. On July 18 and Aug. 8 there will be popcorn chicken and carrots. On July 19 and Aug. 9 there will be soft pretzels with cheese and corn. On July 25 and Aug, 15 there will be cheeseburgers and corn. On July 26 and Aug. 16 there will be mini corn dogs and green beans.

For more information, call 248-627-1828.